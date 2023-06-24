Soldier Chunni Lal remembered on 16th death anniversary in J&K's Bhaderwah

Glowing tributes were paid to Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, one of the most decorated soldiers in the history of Indian Army, on his 16th death anniversary on Saturday in Bharra, his native village, in Doda district, officials said.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised by the local unit of Rashtriya Rifles to remember Chunni Lal who was killed fighting heavily-armed terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Kupwara sector in 2007, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom, Commanding Officer of 4 Rashtriya Rifles Colonel Yogesh Chohan, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Dilmir Chowdhary participated in the function held at Shaheed Chunni Lal Park.

Also Read | Amit Shah lays foundation stone of 'Balidan Stambh' in Srinagar

Naib Subedar Chunni Lal of 8th Battalion Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was the only soldier to have received a Sena Medal, Veer Chakra, and Ashok Chakra (posthumous) simultaneously.

Tributes were paid in the form of gifts to Chunni Lal's widow and his parents.

"I am proud of my father and his achievements as he was and will always remain the number one soldier of the Indian army," Lal's 25-year-old daughter Aarti Thakur said.

Shanker Dass, Chunni Lal's father, said, "I am proud of my son and his achievements. He is a source of inspiration for the young generation."