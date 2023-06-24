J&K: Soldier hurt in encounter with terrorists near LoC

Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search underway near LoC in J&K's Poonch

The encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector late at night, on June 23.

PTI
PTI, Poonch/Jammu,
  • Jun 24 2023, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 10:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

An Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Also Read | Infiltration bid foiled; 4 ultras killed along Jammu and Kashmir LoC

The encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector late on Friday night when the Indian troops noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness, they said.

A soldier was injured in the brief firing and the terrorists managed to slip into the nearby dense forest. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Poonch

