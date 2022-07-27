Soldier injured in J&K encounter

Soldier injured in J&K encounter

A search operation is underway to trace the terrorists who apparently managed to escape from the spot

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 27 2022, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 14:01 ist

An Army jawan was injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

A search operation is underway to trace the terrorists who apparently managed to escape from the spot.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
India News
militants
soldiers

What's Brewing

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

 