Soldier injured in J&K encounter

An Army jawan was injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

A search operation is underway to trace the terrorists who apparently managed to escape from the spot.