Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

An Army soldier was killed when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday.

The Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in the Lam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri, a defence spokesperson said.

“Two soldiers were injured in the firing and one among them a Havaldar ranked succumbed later on,” he said and added the Indian Army retaliated in a befitting manner.

Pakistan has been targeting the forward areas and border hamlets along the LoC in J&K frequently. Six civilians and five security forces personnel were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani army along the LoC in north Kashmir on November 13 while eight Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed in the retaliatory action by the Indian army.

On November 8, seven persons, including three army men, a BSF personnel and three militants were killed as security forces foiled a major infiltration bid near the LoC in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Prior to that three army soldiers were killed and four others were injured on October 1 as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Kupwara and Poonch districts.

According to official figures, there has been around 75% jump in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the first six months of 2020 along the LoC in J&K as compared to the same period last year. The Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating the ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate.

A number of infiltration attempts have been thwarted by the army along the LoC leading to the killing of several infiltrating militants in recent months.