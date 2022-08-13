Soldier killed in J&K attack cremated with full military honours

The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad who got killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu's Rajouri district were consigned to flames with full military honours on Saturday.
The last rites were performed at his native place in Maligaon village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.
A large number of people, including Sainik Kalyan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, along with other public representatives and officers paid floral tributes to Prasad.
The body reached Chidawa in Jhunjhunu on Friday night and from where it was taken to his village in the morning.
During this, a Tiranga yatra was taken out from Chidawa to Maligaon as a mark of respect to the soldier which was attended by thousands of people, an official said.
They raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Rajendra Prasad Amar Rahe' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.
His elder daughter Priya told reporters that she and other family members are proud of Prasad.
Four soldiers were killed on Thursday in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on the Army camp in Rajouri district, which marked the return of 'fidayeens' (suicide attackers) to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?
Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake
Vintage clothing as a social experiment
The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'
Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars
Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified
Which diet will help save our planet?