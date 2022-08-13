Soldier killed in J&K attack cremated with full military honours

Soldier killed in J&K cremated with military honours

The last rites were performed at his native place in Maligaon village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 13 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 19:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad who got killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu's Rajouri district were consigned to flames with full military honours on Saturday.

The last rites were performed at his native place in Maligaon village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

A large number of people, including Sainik Kalyan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, along with other public representatives and officers paid floral tributes to Prasad.

The body reached Chidawa in Jhunjhunu on Friday night and from where it was taken to his village in the morning.

During this, a Tiranga yatra was taken out from Chidawa to Maligaon as a mark of respect to the soldier which was attended by thousands of people, an official said.

They raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Rajendra Prasad Amar Rahe' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

His elder daughter Priya told reporters that she and other family members are proud of Prasad.

Four soldiers were killed on Thursday in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on the Army camp in Rajouri district, which marked the return of 'fidayeens' (suicide attackers) to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years. 

