Soldier killed in landmine explosion along LoC in J&K

A soldier was killed while another suffered injuries after accidentally stepping over a land mine during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday.

An official said the explosion took place at a forward location of LoC in KG sector resulting in injuries to two army soldiers.

While one of the injured soldiers succumbed to his injuries, the other is undergoing treatment at an army hospital, he said.

The deceased soldier was identified as Krishna Vaidya, a native of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

During monsoon season, anti-personnel mines drift away from their place and pose a threat to soldiers on the LoC, the official added.