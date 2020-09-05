Soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

An Army soldier was killed and two others injured in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district on Saturday, a defence spokesman said here.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Naugam Sector of Kupwara in the morning by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said a soldier was killed while two others sustained injuries.

The injured jawans were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital here and their condition is stable, Col Kalia said.

He said a befitting response was given to Pakistan for its aggression.