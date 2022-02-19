Soldier, militant killed in Kashmir’s Shopian

A militant and a soldier were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and ultras in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

A police official said the gun battle erupted after Army’s 1-Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Chermarg, Zainpora in Shopian, early Saturday following a tip-off about the presence of ultras there.

As the security forces searched the area, the hiding militants fired upon them and in the firing, one soldier and one militant were killed.

The operation is underway as police suspect the presence of one more militant in the area.

Twenty-four militants, including eight from Pakistan, have been killed in Kashmir this year in over a dozen encounters while last year 171 ultras were neutralised.

According to police figures, 156 ultras, including 73 foreigners, were active in Kashmir on December 31.

This is the first time that the number of active militants in the Valley has come down to less than 200 since the insurgency erupted in Kashmir in 1990.

