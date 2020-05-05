Yogi slams oppositions for weakening COVID-19 fight

Some are trying to weaken fight against coronavirus for their own political interests: Yogi Adityanath

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 05 2020, 13:47 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 13:47 ist

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the opposition parties on Tuesday, saying some people are trying to weaken the country's fight against COVID-19 for their own political interests.

"When the country is moving ahead in its fight against the coronavirus, there are many who are playing politics in this situation also," he added.

"It is saddening that some people are attempting to weaken India's strong fight against the virus due to their own political interests," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said a 'PM Garib Kalyan' package has been announced for the poor for the first time during the pandemic and "frustration is palpable among those people who used to usurp the money of welfare packages meant for the poor in their regimes".

Also follow DH full coverage on coronavirus 

He said while the government was standing by all without any discrimination, some parties were doing "unnecessary politics". 

"This is indecent behaviour against political decency. People know everything. They will themselves reply to the attitude of negative people. I appeal to the people of the state to support the government with patience and sensitivity," Adityanath said.

He said the government was working in the interests of 23 crore people of the state and migrant labourers. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 