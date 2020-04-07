Some Uttar Pradesh cops shave heads to keep coronavirus away

The experts may be suggesting washing of hands and use of masks among others to prevent the coronavirus infection but at a police station in Uttar Pradesh, the cops came out with an additional method to keep the virus away.

All the 75 cops, including the SHO, deployed at Fatehpur Sikri police station in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, about 350 kms from here, got their heads shaved to what they said ''stave off'' the coronavirus.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

''We often touch our hair....and when we go home, we wash our hands but seldom do we wash our hair so there is always a danger that the virus may stick...therefore we decided to get our heads shaved,'' said one of the cops.

He said that they were now certain that they would not be infected with the virus.

Senior officials here have now sought an explanation from the SHO about the mass shaving of heads.

Barely a couple of days back, a senior BJP leader had fired a flurry of shots in the air to 'scare' the coronavirus. She felt that the virus would simply run away on hearing the shots.