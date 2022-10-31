Something may happen on sedition law in Winter Session, AG tells SC

Attorney General R Venkataramani on Monday told the Supreme Court that Centre is in the process of reviewing criminal laws, including Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalised sedition, and something may happen in the winter session of Parliament.

In his submission before a bench presided over by Chief Justice U U Lalit, the AG sought more time for the Centre to take appropriate steps, saying there is no need to worry about the interim order in place.

Hearing a clutch of petitions, including the one by Major General (retired) S G Vombatkere, against sedition provision, the court had on May 11 asked the Centre and state governments to refrain from registering any FIRs under the sedition provision till a review of the law by Centre is complete.

On Monday, the bench, also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, asked whether a directive has been issued by the Centre to put in abeyance all pending proceedings and also to prevent any fresh filing of cases under Section 124A.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, also appearing for the Centre, submitted that directions regarding the same were sent to all chief secretaries.

A counsel, representing one of the petitioners, submitted that order says all pending trials with this section has to be kept in abeyance and the section needs to be struck down or else this order will continue indefinitely.

The AG said to let the matter come after the Parliament session.

In its order, the top court noted that AG submitted that in terms of the directions issued by this court on May 11 this year, the matter is still engaging the attention of the relevant authorities.

The bench noted that AG has assured that in view of the interim directions issued by the court, every interest and concern stands protected and as such there would be no prejudice caused.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing in January 2023.