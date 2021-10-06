Son was not in the SUV that killed Lakhimpur Kheri farmers, claims MoS Ajay Mishra

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence case has taken a new turn with Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra denying murder allegations against his son.

"From Day One, we have been clear that the (Mahindra) Thar is ours, which is registered in our name. And the vehicle was going to receive someone after picking up our workers. Our son was at another venue. From 11 am till the evening, he was organising another event. My son was present there, there were thousands there. There are photos and videos. If you take out his call records and CDR, location... can check all. Thousands of people are willing to give an affidavit also that Ashish Mishra was there," he was quoted telling NDTV.

The BJP leader's son, Ashish Mishra, has been in the spotlight after a video surfaced showing his Mahindra SUV, along with some other cars, mowing down and killing four protesting farmers in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Ajay Mishra, however, denied all charges against his son in an interview with NDTV.

"As far as the vehicle is concerned, I was clear that my driver was killed, two workers were killed. One worker escaped, three workers are injured, and after that, the car stopped there. After that, the car was pushed and the vehicle and another Fortuner was burnt. Such people can't be farmers. These are extremists hidden amongst farmers," the minister is quoted as saying in the report.

In the viral video, the minister's SUV can be seen slamming into the farmers from behind, catching them off guard and killing four, including a protestor as young as 19 years. The graphic footage has also been shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is being detained without an FIR for trying to visit the kin of the victims. Gandhi shared the footage on her Twitter account and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was inaugurating projects in the state, why he had not spoken about the violence involving his party cadre and why he is not going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also shared the video, calling it 'cruel and unfair' and demanding compensation for the family of the victims.

The violence is supposed to have taken place following an inciteful speech by Ajay Mishra.

Farmers had tried to block Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting as a mark of their protest but the minister told them "it will take just two minutes to discipline you fellows," according to NDTV.

When upset farmers marched in protest, the violence ensued with the SUV mowing them down.

Addressing his speech, Mishra claimed to have been misunderstood.

"If you look at the full speech, it was given in a gathering of farmers. On September 25, in front of a gurudwara, I had made that speech in a gathering of farmers and in that, I had spoken of people who tore the posters at night, and it was said that these people can't be farmers. Who tore the pictures of Bharat Mata, the PM, our hoardings before a Kisan sammelan? They are rowdy, violent. And there should be action against these violent people. That's what I said, that you better reform, or else the state and the administration will fix you through its laws," he said.

Furthermore, defending his son, the MoS said, "Police did not add his name to FIR. They were made to add by people who gave the complaint. In the complaint, he is mentioned. This is a matter of investigation, it will all get clear after investigation. I have clearly told you we have proof. It is not without evidence that we are saying. There is a 3-4 km distance between the site of the incident and the event venue. He was continuously at the event venue. He did not go to the scene, neither did I."

Mishra clarified that he was under no pressure to resign, as reported by NDTV.

