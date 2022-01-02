Sonia Gandhi checks Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 readiness

Sonia dials Baghel, seeks update on Covid-19 preparedness

Gandhi voiced concerns over the sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the country, particularly those of Omicron variant

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 02 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 14:59 ist
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday called Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to seek an update on the state's preparedness to tackle the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gandhi voiced concerns over the sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the country, particularly those of Omicron variant, officials said.

Baghel briefed Gandhi on the availability of hospital beds and oxygen in the state. He assured the Congress president that the state was fully prepared to deal with the emerging situation, they said. Chhattisgarh reported 279 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday morning, but is yet to report a patient of the Omicron variant.

