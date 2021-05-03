'Sought Army's help for setting up Covid-19 facility'

Sought Army's help for setting up Covid-19 facility, Delhi government tells High Court

The Delhi government told the Centre that it would be grateful if armed forces could run medical facilities for Covid-19 patients with 10,000 beds

Ashish Tripathy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • updated: May 03 2021, 21:46 ist
Volunteers set up an under-construction temporary Covid-19 Care Centre of 200 beds with oxygen support in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government on Monday told the High Court it has written to the Defence Minister seeking help from the Indian Army for setting up hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

A letter has been written by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior advocate Rahul Mehra submitted before a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.

The Delhi government told the Centre that it would be grateful if armed forces could run medical facilities for Covid-19 patients with 10,000 beds and also requested the armed forces to provide cryogenic tankers for oxygen supply to the national capital, Mehra said.

Read | Two Delhi civic bodies okay use of cow dung for cremation as Covid-19 deaths surge

"State govt has written to Centre regarding calling in the Army for help. You have to revert..can you take instructions," the bench asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who sought time for the purpose.

The court had earlier asked the Delhi government to consider a suggestion by senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal, for taking the services of armed forces in the given situation.

Meanwhile, a separate bench led by Chief Justice D N Patel sought a response from the Delhi government to a plea for capping the price of the High-Resolution Computerised Tomography (HRCT) test undertaken by patients having Covid-19 symptoms.

Also Read | PIL in High Court seeks Remdesivir makers be allowed to sell it in domestic market

The PIL by advocate Shivleen Pasricha pointed out that the HRCT was a highly recommended test to determine the presence and severity of the infection in the lungs.

However, the price for HRCT in Delhi was somewhere between Rs 5000 to Rs 6500, and its regulation has become the need of an hour as the right to health is a fundamental right.

In a related development, the court dismissed a PIL for curbing negativity spread through reporting mass deaths and sufferings of people during the pandemic.

