South African cheetahs begin journey to new home in India

The cheetahs, 7 males and 5 females, are the first of dozens that South Africa has promised India over the next decade

Reuters
Reuters, South Africa,
  • Feb 17 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 20:01 ist
The cheetahs will join eight others from neighbouring Namibia that were released into the Kuno National Park in central India last year. Credit: Twitter/@byadavbjp

Twelve South African cheetahs began a voyage to India on Friday as part of an intergovernmental agreement to reintroduce the big cats to India.

They will join eight cheetahs from neighbouring Namibia that were released into the Kuno National Park in central India last year.

"The 12 cheetahs... have begun their journey to India," India's environment minister Bhupender Yadav wrote on Twitter on Friday, adding they were expected to arrive on Saturday.

12 African cheetahs to arrive on February 18, MP's Kuno National Park to be home

They were sedated and loaded into crates, and on their way to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, where they will be picked up by an Indian military aircraft.

The cheetahs, 7 males and 5 females, are the first of dozens that South Africa has promised India over the next decade.

A subspecies similar but separate to the African cheetah - the fastest land animal on Earth - became extinct on the Indian subcontinent in 1952. 

