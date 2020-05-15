SP, BSP express concern over migrant labourers plight

SP, BSP express concern over plight of migrant labourers returning home

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 15 2020, 13:48 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 13:48 ist

Amid reports of accidents involving migrant labourers on their way back home, the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party expressed concern over their plight.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said, "The government is giving passes to industrialists to bring workers to work but there is no arrangement for the helpless labourers returning home who are forced to die of hunger and thirst on the road."

"By now, all have come to know that this government is with the rich and against the labourers, farmers and poor. The BJP has been exposed."

BSP supremo Mayawati said in a tweet, "Videos of millions of migrants labourers, their helpless families on the streets returning home, their hunger and deaths on the way shown on TV are heartbreaking and sad. In such a situation, effective arrangements should be immediately made by central, state governments to help them in their life-and-death battles." 

