SP leader Azam Khan admitted to Delhi hospital, stable

SP leader Azam Khan admitted to Delhi hospital, condition stable

Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last May for a routine medical check-up

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 22:23 ist
File photo of Azam Khan. Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Monday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here where he is set to undergo an operation, the hospital said.

His condition is currently "stable", a hospital spokesperson said.

Vice Chairman (Laproscopic, Laser and General Surgery) Dr BB Aggarwal said Khan was "admitted today (Monday) morning with a complicated hernia".

He is currently off blood thinners because of recent heart stenting and "will be operated on soon for hernia", the hospital said in a bulletin on his condition.

Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last May for a routine medical check-up.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Azam Khan
India News
New Delhi
Hospital
Samajwadi Party

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 