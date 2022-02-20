SP leader, wife die within hours of each other

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 20 2022, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 08:49 ist
Samajwadi Party veteran and leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, Ahmed Hasan. Credit: Special Arrangement

Samajwadi Party veteran and leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, Ahmed Hasan, passed away after prolonged illness on Saturday. Hours later, his ailing wife, Hazna Begum, 75, also breathed her last.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and a host of senior politicians condoled Hasan's death.

With an unblemished political career spanning three decades, Hasan, 88, was a close associate of Mulayam Singh Yadav. A six-term MLC, he was appointed a minister thrice under the SP governments.

He was the leader of the opposition in the council for three terms when the SP was out of power.

Hasan was known for keeping a low profile as a politician.

