SP MLA, supporters thrash spouse of BJP candidate in Amethi police station premises

A day ahead of the final phase of the urban local body polls, a Samajwadi Party MLA and his supporters allegedly thrashed the husband of a BJP candidate for the Nagar Palika chairperson post inside a police station campus in Amethi on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, purportedly showing SP's Gauriganj legislator Rakesh Singh beating Deepak Singh, husband of BJP candidate Rashmi Singh, and policemen and others trying to separate them. Some supporters of Rakesh Singh are also seen hitting Deepak Singh with bare hands.

Sharing the 26-second video, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Police of protecting BJP leaders "involved in crime" but not listening to the complaints of MLAs of opposition parties.

Also Read | Two SP leaders arrested for trying to reach strongroom in UP's Kaushambi

"The situation in UP is strange. While those from BJP involved in crime are feeling safe in police station with policemen standing as a protective cover for them. Even MLAs are not being heard, the condition of the general public is worse," Yadav tweeted.

"It is said that when people do not have any avenue to raise their issues, it leads to fights. The frustration of not getting justice leads to violence," he added in Hindi.

After the video circulated on social media, senior officials reached the police station to control the situation. Superintendent of Police Elamaran said both parties confronted each other suddenly.

"We will take action against whoever is guilty," he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Deepak Singh, police have lodged an FIR against the three-time MLA, his brother Umesh and 12 others.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault and use of criminal force), and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others).

Rakesh Singh alleged BJP workers manhandled Samajwadi Party supporters but police did not register an FIR. He also accused Deepak Singh of threatening to kill two SP workers and claimed a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him. "I have informed senior police officers about it," he said.

The MLA said he and his supporters were forced to sit on a dharna at the police station on Tuesday night as no FIR was registered on their complaints.

On the other hand, Deepak Singh claimed SP workers pelted stones at him "with the intention of killing him" and forcing him to take refuge in the police station, where Rakesh Singh and his supporters assaulted him.

Deepak Singh urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Amethi MP Smriti Irani to take strict action against the legislator and his supporters.

Police officials said Deepak Singh has over a dozen cases lodged against him in various police stations of Amethi.

The second and final phase of the urban local body polls in UP will be held on May 11. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.