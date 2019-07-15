SP MP Neeraj Shekhar quits

Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Shekhar has resigned from Rajya Sabha.

Sources said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted the resignation of Neeraj Shekhar, who is the son of late Prime Minister Chandra Sekhar

The reasons for his resignation was not immediately known but there is speculation that he may join BJP. Neeraj Shekhar could not be contacted for his comments.

With this SP strength in the Upper House has come down to 12.

Neeraj Shekhar had a term till 25 November 2020.