SP MP to introduce bill to prevent insult to Mahatma

At a time controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur has stirred a controversy with her repeated praise of Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan will be introducing a private members' bill in Rajya Sabha seeking to prevent insult to the Father of the Nation and eulogising his killers.

Khan will table the Prevention of Insult to the Father of the Nation and Other Icons of Freedom Movement Bill 2019 on Friday, days after the BJP MP from Bhopal ringed in a controversy by referring to Godse as a patriot in Lok Sabha. Following the furor, she had to apologise twice in Lok Sabha.

The Bill seeks to "prevent insult to the Father of the Nation and other icons of Freedom Movement or showing of respect to assassins of the Father of the Nation".

"We have seen several instances in the recent past where the Mahatma was insulted. There were reports about building temples for Godse and defacing statues and posters of the Mahatma. This Bill seeks to prevent such incidents that are insulting to our Father of the Nation and other freedom fighters," Khan told DH.

Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had earlier also courted controversy with her "Godse is patriot" remark, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described it as "unfortunate" and that he would not be able to forgive her.

Another Bill that will be introduced in Rajya Sabha is Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien's Elder Persons (Care and Protection) Bill 2019 which seeks to facilitate the development of a holistic national policy to ensure preservation of rights and provision of specialised care to senior citizens for their welfare and development to be undertaken by the State.