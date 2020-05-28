SP national general secretary defy lockdown; booked

SP national general secretary Akhilesh Katiyar, others booked for defying lockdown

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh
  May 28 2020
  • updated: May 28 2020, 16:55 ist

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Akhilesh Katiyar and district unit president Chavinath Yadav were booked for allegedly defying the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Thursday.

Katihar and Yadav, along with their supporters, visited Govindpur on Tuesday after a dispute among villagers over cattle grazing in which some persons suffered injuries, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patti, Ramesh Chandra said.

A case was registered against the two leaders and about 150 others in Aaspura Devsara police station on Wednesday for flouting the lockdown orders, he said.

Further investigation is on, Chandra added. 

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

