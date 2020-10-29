SP objects to red-green tiles in rly hospital toilet

SP objects to red-green tiles being used in railway hospital toilet, says it's insult to party flag

Party leaders and workers demanded action against those responsible for it

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur,
  • Oct 29 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 15:16 ist

The Samajwadi Party has objected to red and green tiles being used at a toilet at a railway hospital here and said it was an insult to its flag bearing the same colours.

Samajwadi party leaders and workers gathered at the party office here on Thursday morning and demanded action against those responsible for it.

Red and green tiles have been used in the toilet at Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, a party leader said.

"We will not tolerate such insult to our party flag and we demand the railway administration change it and the district administration act against those behind it. The toilet was constructed 3-4 months ago, but it came into our notice on Wednesday," SP district president Ram Nagina Sahini said.

Sahini said they will take to the streets if their demands are not met.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Samajwadi Party
Hospital
toilet
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

New black coral species found on Pacific Ocean seabed

New black coral species found on Pacific Ocean seabed

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Finally, it feels like an Indian Premier League

Finally, it feels like an Indian Premier League

 