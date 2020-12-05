SP spokesperson booked for 'derogatory' comments against Adityanath

SP leader booked for 'derogatory' remark on Adityanath

An FIR has been lodged against Rai at the Sarai Lakhansi police station following a complaint by the Karni Sena

PTI
PTI, Mau,
  • Dec 05 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 21:09 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Saturday.

Two days ago, the spokesperson, Rajiv Rai, had raised a question mark on the action being taken against criminals by the district administration and the police. He allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Adityanath, Assistant Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Tripathi said.

An FIR has been lodged against Rai at the Sarai Lakhansi police station following a complaint by the Karni Sena. Necessary action is being taken in this connection, the ASP said. 

Samajwadi Party
BJP
Yogi Adityanath
Utter Pradesh

