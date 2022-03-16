SP to field Kafeel Khan in Uttar Pradesh council polls

SP to field Kafeel Khan in Uttar Pradesh council polls

Kafeel Khan met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and then tweeted a picture of them together

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 16 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 15:34 ist
Akhilesh Yadav (L) with Kafeel Khan. Credit: Twitter/ @drkafeelkhan

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will be fielding Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician who was among the accused in the 2017 BRD hospital (Gorakhpur) case, as its candidate in the forthcoming Uttar Pradseh MLC polls from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat.

SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary has confirmed that Khan will be the party candidate.

Kafeel Khan met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and then tweeted a picture of them together.

"Met honourable former chief minister shri @yadavakhilesh sir and presented him a copy of #TheGorakhpurHospitalTragedy," tweeted Khan.

In November last year, the Uttar Pradesh government terminated the services of Dr Khan, a paediatrician at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, where scores of children died due to shortage of oxygen in August 2017.

Earlier, he was arrested for making speeches at an anti-CAA meeting.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
India News
Indian Politics
Kafeel Khan
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC

V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

 