Special Investigation Agency conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir

SIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 22 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple places.

SIA sleuths carried out simultaneous raids at a shopping complex in Srinagar's Residency Road, Parimpora, Palpora, Noorbagh areas, as well as in Pattan, Baramulla district.

Also Read — Kashmir: Elusive peace

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

