Special Investigation Agency conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple places.

SIA sleuths carried out simultaneous raids at a shopping complex in Srinagar's Residency Road, Parimpora, Palpora, Noorbagh areas, as well as in Pattan, Baramulla district.

Sources said these raids are part of the the SIA's ongoing investigation into the terror funding case and anti-national activities.