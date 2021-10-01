'Swachhta Abhiyan' in Health, Fertilizers Ministries

Special Swachhta Abhiyan in health, chemicals and fertilizers ministries from Oct 2 to 31

There is a need to dispose of long-pending files, representations, the directive said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 17:31 ist
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who holds the health as well as Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolios, has directed all departments and offices under these two ministries to undertake a special cleanliness drive from October 2 to 31.

According to the directive issued on September 29, cleanliness of the buildings and premises, disposal of wastes, condemned furniture, e-waste and cleaning and maintaining of sitting areas will be undertaken under the special Swachhta Abhiyan.

"From October 2 to October 31 special drive on Swachhta Abhiyan may be conducted by the ministry and department and all the attached offices, subordinated offices, statutory bodies, autonomous bodies/PSUs etc under administrative control," it said.

There is a need to dispose of long-pending files, representations. Also weeding out of old records according to Record Retention Schedule should also be done during this period, the directive stated.

A set proforma has been enclosed with the directive for making daily reports with before and after photographs and a control room may a set up to collect the report on a day-to-day basis, it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, asserting that these missions were aimed at making the cities garbage-free and water secure.

Modi said the new phases of these missions are also an important step in fulfilling the dreams of B R Ambedkar.

Mansukh Mandaviya
Health Ministry
Cleanliness Drive
India News

