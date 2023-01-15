Special training camp in Rajouri for Defence Guards

Special training camp for Village Defence Guards held in J&K's Rajouri

The focus on the training of VDGs, earlier known as Village Defence Committee members, gained momentum following the recent terror attacks

PTI
PTI, Rajouri,
  • Jan 15 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 22:28 ist
Members of the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) inspect their new weapons after the twin terror incidents, in the Dhangri village of Rajouri, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A special training camp for Village Defence Guards was organised near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police held the camp at the Lam ground. It was attended by Village Defence Guards (VDG) from Lam, Laroka, Mohra Kampala, Pukharni, Bhata, Raipur and Qila Darhal, they said.

The trainers demonstrated proper handling of weapons, cleaning and their maintenance, the officials said, adding that a special firing session was also organised for the participants.

The focus on the training of VDGs, earlier known as Village Defence Committee members, gained momentum following the recent terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri that left seven people dead and 14 injured.

Also Read | Man dies in J&K’s Rajouri, 3 cops suspended

"We have been working as VDC members for over a decade. Things were relatively calm in the last 10 years but there is some disturbance now and we are preparing ourselves," one of the participants said.

He appealed to the government to provide Self-Loading Rifles to ex-servicemen who are VDGs in order to further strengthen them.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said efforts to strengthen VDGs are going on across the district.

"Special training capsules are being organised across the district to hone their skills so that they can tackle the terror threat effectively," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Armed Forces
Rajouri
Village Defence Guards Scheme

