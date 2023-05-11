Action against those who 'obstructed' work in Delhi: CM

Speed of work in Delhi to increase manifold, officers who 'obstructed' work will face the music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Kejriwal also thanked the people of Delhi for supporting him throughout his fight

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 17:10 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 17:11 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the speed of work in the national capital will increase manifold following the Supreme Court verdict on the administration of services as his hands were earlier tied and also announced that the officers who "obstructed" the work of the people will soon "face the music".

His remarks came after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police and land.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said those officers who obstructed the work of the people of Delhi will face the music in the coming days.

Also Read | 'Victory for democracy': AAP hails SC verdict on Centre-Delhi power tussle

"My hands were tied and I was thrown in the water to swim. But we managed to stay afloat. Despite all obstacles, we did good work in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for supporting him throughout his fight and said they will "work to prepare a lean, thin, responsive and compassionate government".

"We gave a model of education to the country. The work will happen at 10 times the speed it was happening earlier. Delhi will now present a model of able governance to the entire country," he said.

Kejriwal said he will also meet L-G V K Saxena later in the day to seek his blessings.

On being asked about the Anti-Corruption Branch, he said, "The ACB is not with us but vigilance will now be with us. Disciplinary proceedings can be initiated against officers who do not work properly."

Asserting that an elected government needs to have control over the administration, a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the Union Territory of Delhi has "sui generis (unique) character" and refused to agree with the 2019 judgement of Justice Ashok Bhushan that the Delhi government has no power over the issue of services.

