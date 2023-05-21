Speeding ambulance hits motorcycle in UP's Gonda, couple killed

Speeding ambulance hits bike in UP's Gonda, couple dead

The injured couple were admitted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the police said

PTI
PTI, Gonda (UP),
  • May 21 2023, 22:02 ist
Representative image. Credit; iStock Photo

A couple was killed after their motorcycle collided with a speeding ambulance in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Ramakant Tiwari (50) and his wife Usha Tiwari (48) of Sarwangpur village in the Katra Bazar area were travelling to a religious ceremony, Circle Officer Navina Shukla.

On the way, a speeding ambulance hit their motorcycle near the petrol pump at Pipri, a kilometre ahead of the Colonelganj town on the Gonda-Lucknow Road, she said.

Ramakant and Usha, who suffered serious injuries, were admitted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the police said.

The couple's bodies have been sent for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered against the ambulance driver, who is absconding, the police said.

