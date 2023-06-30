Speeding SUV rams into parked truck, kills 7 in Uttar Pradesh

A speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck here, leaving seven people dead and another seriously injured, a senior police official said on Friday.
The accident took place on Thursday night when a family was taking one of its members to hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Baberu, Rakesh Kumar Singh said.
While five occupants of the SUV were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said. The deceased were identified as Shakeel (25), Mushahid (24), Mohammad Kaif (18), Shayrabano (37), Kallu (13), Jahil (25), he said, adding one person is yet to be identified. The deceased were residents of Tilousa village.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a search was on for the truck and its driver, he added.
