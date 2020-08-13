SpiceJet offers automated customer service and check-in facility on WhatsApp

SpiceJet said on Thursday its automated customer service and check-in facility is available on WhatsApp in addition to its website and mobile app.

In May, the government had made it mandatory for all passengers to check-in online 48 hours to 60 min before flight departure in order to ensure social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SpiceJet's automated customer service agent called "Ms Pepper" can be accessed by passengers at mobile number 6000000006 anytime, it said in a press statement.

"WhatsApp "Hi" to Ms Pepper on your way to the airport and she will help you with the mandatory web check-in process without the need to visit SpiceJet's website and deliver your boarding pass directly to your mobile phone," it stated.

The automated agent will also resolve customer's queries on WhatsApp, the airline said, adding that it is also available on its website and mobile app.

"As WhatsApp works well over slow and intermittent internet connections, customers can chat with Ms Pepper without worrying about being in a good network area," it noted.

Domestic flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, passengers have been asked to follow various rules such as mandatory online check-in in order to ensure social distancing and avoid coronavirus transmission.