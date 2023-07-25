SpiceJet plane catches fire at Delhi airport; none hurt

SpiceJet plane catches fire at Delhi airport; none hurt

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2023, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 21:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire at the Delhi airport on Tuesday during engine maintenance works.

The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, the carrier said, reported news agency ANI.

More to follow...

Spicejet
Delhi
Indira Gandhi International Airport
India News
Aviation
civil aviation

