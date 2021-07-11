SpiceJet to start 8 flights connecting MP from July 16

SpiceJet to start 8 new flights connecting MP from July 16: Scindia

The Civil Aviation Ministry & the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights, the minister said

  • Jul 11 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 15:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

SpiceJet will start eight new flights connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat from Friday onwards, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday.

“Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via SpiceJet: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior; Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior; Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur; Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad,” the minister said on Twitter.

“The Civil Aviation Ministry & the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights!” he added.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable. 

