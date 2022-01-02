Spike of 3,100 Covid-19 cases expected today but no need to panic: Delhi CM

3.1K new cases likely today, no need to panic: Delhi CM

Kejriwal added that active Covid-19 cases rose from about 2,000 on December 29 to 6,000 on January 1 in the national capital

  Jan 02 2022
  Jan 02 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid threats of Omicron-led surge of Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reassured citizens that there was no need to panic.

"Currently, the active cases in the city are 6,360. 3,100 new cases expected to be reported today. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday. All cases are mild and asymptomatic. As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic," he said in a briefing.

Kejriwal added that active Covid-19 cases rose from about 2,000 on December 29 to 6,000 on January 1 in the national capital, but the number of patients in hospitals dipped in this period.

With 94 new Omicron cases detected in the last 24 hours, the overall number of infections caused by the new highly-transmissible Covid-19 variant rose to 1,525 on Sunday, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 27,553 new Covid-19 cases, a substantial spike amid the ongoing resurgence, with 284 additional deaths, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

(With agency inputs)

