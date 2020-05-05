Spirited Innovation: People keep empty liquor bottles in queue for wine in Uttar Pradesh

When megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who played the role of an 'alcoholic' in the movie 'Sharabi', had sung 'nasha sharab mein hota to nachti botal' (if alcohol was an intoxicant, then the bottle would also dance) he must not have imagined that a couple of decades later the liquor bottles would come alive, albeit in a different way.

Amid the raging debate over utter disregard for social distancing by the people while purchasing liquor, a wine shop owner in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi town came out with a unique idea to ensure social distancing.

The shop owner distributed empty beer cans kept in his godown among the customers after numbering them. These bottles were then kept in the circles formed outside the liquor shop in Ramkatora area in the town. A piece of heavy stone was kept on top of the bottle so that it did not get displaced by the winds. The buyers stood at a distance.

The salesmen would call out the numbers and the person concerned would go to the counter, pay and take the delivery. Both the buyers and the cops were happy by the arrangement as there was no chaos outside the shop.

According to the sources, liquor worth Rs 300 crore was sold in the state on Monday, when the liquor shops opened for the first time after a period of 40 days.