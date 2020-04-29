Spurt in coronavirus cases, 13 Bihar districts in red zone

There has been a sudden spurt in corona cases in Bihar in the last five days with the number of positive cases almost doubling compared to the last week.

With 12 new cases reported on Wednesday, the figure has now gone up to 378. Besides, 13 districts, out of 28 affected ones, have been classified as a red zone. This includes the state capital, Patna, too, which has the second-highest number of positive cases, 39, in Bihar.

Munger tops the list with 92 cases. The local administration has sealed the district with no one being allowed to enter it unless and until he/she has been certified by a doctor.

The 12 new cases were found in Buxar on Wednesday thereby taking the tally in the district to 38. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home town Nalanda ranks fourth with 35 cases.

“In all these cases, the patient has been in touch with someone who has travelled from outside,” said the source in the Health Department, explaining why Nitish has been vociferously opposing the return of migrant workers and students stuck up outside the state.

Meanwhile, former Union minister and BJP MP from Pataliputra, Ram Kripal Yadav has appealed to the chief minister to find a way out so that the students stuck up in Kota, Rajasthan, could be brought to Bihar.

The JD(U) has, however, asked the BJP MP to “plead with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get the lockdown guidelines relaxed instead of making an appeal to the Bihar chief minister.”

It is worth mentioning here that CMs of UP, MP, Haryana and West Bengal have brought students from Kota to their respective state by sending special buses to Rajasthan.