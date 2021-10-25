Spurt in militancy belies Centre’s normalcy claims: Farooq Abdullah

On a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Monday said that ground situation in J&K belies the Center’s normacly claims post abrogation of Article 370.

“Least to speak about ending militancy, it is on increase and Home Minister Amit Shah needs to answer why”, Abdullah said addressing a public rally in border Poonch district of Jammu region.

He expressed apprehensions about containment of militancy and peace returning to Jammu and Kashmir “because of ill conceived policies of the BJP led central government.”

Read more: No talks with Pakistan, but will talk to people of Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

“They (BJP) have deceived the people by snatching them from the unique special status, which owed genesis to the era of the Maharajas, who had incorporated permanent residence provision in view of special circumstances of the state,” Abdullah, a former CM of J&K, said.

Cautioning people to remain steadfast in maintaining amity and brotherhood, he said the National Conference has surmounted these challenges since its inception by pursuing the cherished philosophy of secularism and democracy.

“This has been the strength of this party in a diverse state like Jammu and Kashmir, which has maintained its glorious ethos in the most testing times,” octogenarian Abdullah added.

He also exhorted the people to remain vigilant by elements “deployed by the RSS in every area to create apprehensions in the public mind about religion being in danger.”

“This atmosphere is aimed at polarization to garner votes. This is the tested tool of those who want to remain in power at all costs,” the NC chief claimed, adding that the sagacious and politically matured people won’t get swayed by hate being spread by the divisive forces.

Abdullah, who represents Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in the Parliament, exuded confidence that the people will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of secularism shining despite provocations.