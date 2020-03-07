Srinagar administration ropes in masjid committees to prevent spread of coronavirus

The administration in Srinagar has reached out to the management of masjids and shrines to spread awareness about precautions that ought to be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The administration had invited the managing committees of major masjids and shrines to a meeting where senior health officials sensitised to the need to follow all precautions in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Follow DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

“The aim of the meeting was also to involve masjids - considering their deep reach in their societies - in efforts of the administration to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of following relevant precautions,” an official spokesperson said.

J&K Regional Director Health and Family Welfare Dr Shazia Wafai briefed the masjid committee members about specific precautions in particular, stressing the importance of maintaining high standards of personal and collective hygiene.

READ: Coronavirus: J&K govt mulls to start testing facilities in Srinagar, Jammu

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while speaking on the occasion urged all masjids in the district to play their role both in terms of following precautions and helping the administration in preventing its spread in Srinagar.

He said knowledge material about the disease will be distributed amongst all masjids in the district in efforts to raise awareness about precautions required to prevent its spread.

Meanwhile, special prayers were held at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar against the spread of coronavirus across the globe.