Srinagar continues to be Covid-19 hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir

The Srinagar district continues to be a hotspot of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir union territory (UT) with 1,945 positive cases being reported in 12 days after the lockdown was lifted on August 16.

The administration had imposed restrictions in Srinagar in July after a huge surge in the Covid-19 positive cases. However, the lockdown in the district was relaxed from August 16.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Official figures reveal that the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Srinagar was 6,790 on August 15 which has increased to 8,735 till August 27. Overall, Jammu and Kashmir has 35,135 positive cases out of which 26,721 have recovered while 7,743 are active cases.

Pertinently, the percentage of transmission of viral illness in other districts is far below than that of Srinagar. The district has also recorded 213 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

A senior doctor from J&K Health department blamed the complacency among city residents as the main reason for the rise in Covid-19 positive cases. “The marriage and other functions are going on as usual in the city with most of the people not adhering to prescribed protocols,” he said.

Besides, the doctor said, the residents were neither observing social distancing nor wearing masks and following guidelines and all these factors contribute to an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Srinagar.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

However, another expert said that in the union territory, the highest number of tests were being done in Srinagar district due to which more positive cases are coming to the fore. “In Srinagar, on average, 1,800 tests are done a day. Besides, aggressive contact tracing is being done here due to which the number of positive cases is on the rise,” he said.

According to 2011 census, J&K has a total population of 1.25 crore with 11.8 lakh people residing in Srinagar district.