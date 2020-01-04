Srinagar grenade attack: LeT militant held; Local hurt

A civilian was injured when militants hurled a grenade on paramilitary CRPF personnel in old city, here, on Saturday while a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, wanted for his role in a series of attacks, was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar.

Reports said militants lobbed a grenade in Kawdara area of old city Srinagar that exploded at a distance from the deployment of central reserve police force (CRPF). The CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said that their men were far away from the blast site and it caused no harm to the security persons.

“They (militants) just want to create terror and are targeting common people. The blast caused some minor injuries and the injured have been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital,” he said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Nazir Choudhary confirmed that a teenager identified as Aazar reported to the hospital with splinter injuries in his stomach.

This was the sixth explosion in Srinagar and eighth in Kashmir since Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 was revoked on August 5.

Meanwhile, police said, a LeT militant, identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of Hajin area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, was arrested from the SMHS Hospital.

Terming his arrest as a “major breakthrough”, he said Dar had been active since 2014 and was arrested on a credible input. “He was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman added.