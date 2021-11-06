Srinagar international airport declared 'major airport'

Srinagar international airport declared 'major airport'

With this move, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) will determine tariff for aeronautical services at Srinagar airport

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 06 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 23:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a significant development, the Centre on Saturday declared Srinagar international airport as a major airport.

The Civil Aviation Ministry issued a notification declaring the airport of Srinagar as a major airport under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Act, 2008.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (i) of section 2 of the Airports Economic Authority Act, 2008 (NO. 27 OF 2008), the Central government hereby declares the airport of Srinagar as major airport", says the notification.

With this move, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) will determine tariff for aeronautical services at Srinagar airport.

As per Section 13 of the Act, the AERA has been mandated to determine the tariff for the aeronautical services rendered at major airports - the amount of the development fees including user development fee and the amount of the passengers service fee levied under Rule 88 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 made under the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Under the AERA, the Centre can designate an airport as a major airport if it has an annual passenger traffic of at least 35 lakh.

The Central government is also empowered to designate any airport as a major airport through a notification.

For the non-major airports, these tariffs are determined by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is a body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Srinagar
India News
Civil Aviation Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is the Western Sahara conflict heating up?

Why is the Western Sahara conflict heating up?

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Manchester painted blue on derby-day

Manchester painted blue on derby-day

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Why humans are getting taller

Why humans are getting taller

 