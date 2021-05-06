Srinagar lags in vaccination race despite being a Covid-19 hotspot

Despite being a Covid-19 hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar district has emerged as one of the worst performers in the Union Territory in terms of vaccinating its citizens against the deadly virus.

A district-wise mapping of J&K’s vaccination coverage against Covid-19 revealed that Srinagar figures at the 19th position out of the 20 districts of the UT vis-à-vis percentage of the population above 45 years of age.

According to the data, only 31.42% of the population aged above 45 years has been vaccinated in Srinagar. North Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district figures at the bottom with only 28.84% of the population in the said age group vaccinated.

South Kashmir’s Shopian district topped the list with 96.07% of its population above 45 years vaccinated. Jammu district, another hotspot of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UT, had vaccinated 91.66% population above 45 years till May 5.

Of the total 1,96,585 Covid-19 positive cases detected in J&K since the outbreak of the pandemic last March, 49,220 cases have been reported from Srinagar. As many as 580 Covid-19-related deaths have also taken place in the district.

The data also revealed that out of 15,783 persons vaccinated in the age group of 18-45 in J&K, only 129 have been vaccinated in districts other than Srinagar and Jammu.