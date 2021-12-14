Srinagar terror attack: Third cop succumbs to injuries

The death toll in attack by militants on a police bus in Zeewan area on Srinagar outskirts rose to three as one more among the 14 injured police personnel succumbed at a hospital on Tuesday.

A police official said constable Rameez Ahmad of Yachama, Ganderbal in central Kashmir died at a hospital in Srinagar. 14 policemen were injured after militants attacked a bus they were traveling in near Zewan on Monday evening.

While two among the injured died at army’s 92 base camp at Badami Bagh hospital on Monday, the third succumbed this morning.

Also Read | Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Poonch

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, including two foreigners, carried out the deadly attack.

"The terrorists had made an abortive bid to snatch rifles from the policemen in the attack during which one of the ultra was injured,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the slain policemen.

The blood trail of the injured militant, as per the IGP, “suggests that the group first fled to Pampore after the attack and then to the Tral area of Pulwama and police are working to track down the group.”

25 policemen of Armed Reserve Police’s 9-Battalion, who were coming back to the armed complex Zewan, came under a sudden attack at 6 pm on Monday by the militants.

The attack took place on a day when the nation was remembering those who laid down their lives during the December 13, 2001 attack on the Parliament. That attack was also carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

Check out the latest videos from DH: