Srinagar's old city residents fighting COVID-19 pandemic in their 'own way'

Like in most places in the country, streets of Srinagar's old city area are wearing a deserted look. The residents of the old city are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in their “own way''.

Right from the beginning of the insurgency in 1990, the old city area of Srinagar has been witnessing lockdowns, curfews, strikes and protests. However, this time nobody is complaining as they understand the severity of the crisis.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to Bilal Ahmad of Bohri Kadal, “surviving against the odds” has never been a problem for the people of the old city. “Given the past experiences, people here are sensitive to stocking foods. We have adapted to being home for long durations playing indoor games,” said Ahmad.

Also read — COVID-19: Srinagar's old city area declared as Red Zone

He mentioned the concept of Baitul Maal (an institution for the rehabilitation of poor and helpless people in the Islamic society) was here right from the 1980s. “What we did this time around is that we pooled together nearly 100 Baitul-Maals belonging to different localities to help the needy in the respective vicinities,” Ahmad added.

Besides taking care of its poor, the youth in the old city have blocked interior alleys to prevent public movement. However, volunteers are ensuring movement in times of medical emergencies. “We have been doing it for decades -- blocking roads so that security forces don’t raid our houses during nights. This time, it is completely for different reasons,” said a youth, who wished not to be named.

There is another culture of ‘dareav kin darbar’ (window to window talking) that has been revived in the congested old city. Sexagenarian Halima Bano from Nawa Kadal, says such communication is a “stressbuster” for the people in times of social distancing.

“Though younger generation is tech-savvy and spends most of their time on gadgets, elders, particularly women, use this age-old tradition of window-to-window communication,” she said.

Dr Arshid Hussain, a renowned psychiatrist from the valley, says this type of communication in times of social distancing helps in socialising.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

“In old cities, the places are close-by, so instead of actually mingling with your neighbours, it is good to socialise with them through window-to-window talking,” he told DH.

“You need to remain socially connected while maintaining physical distance, like in the old city,” Dr Hussain added.