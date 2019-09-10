Stalemate continues as restrictions cripple Kashmir

As the stalemate in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 entered its 37th day, severe restrictions were re-imposed in parts of the valley on Sunday to prevent any Muharram procession continued on Tuesday.

Reports said security forces personnel, including police and paramilitary CRPF men wearing riot gears, remained deployed in large numbers in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to prevent any Muharram procession. Most of the roads in the city remained out of bounds for people, reports said.

A police official said the mourners took out processions in their respective areas only as there was an apprehension of violence. “Due to the prevailing situation in Kashmir, there was an apprehension that militants and anti-national elements may take advantage of large processions,” he said.

The 10th Muharram, which is the first month of the Islamic calendar, is observed as ‘Youm-e-Ashoura’ that marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Hussain, along with his family members and companions were martyred in the battle of Karbala around 1400 years ago in present day Iraq.

Though curbs on the movement of people in some parts of the valley are imposed every year on the eight and the tenth day of Muharram to prevent any processions since 1990, this year the restrictions were harsher.

Meanwhile, normal life remained crippled in Kashmir for the 37th consecutive day due to the restrictions, spontaneous shutdown and information blockade. Owing to the curbs private vehicles were also off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley on Tuesday, reports said.

On August 5, curbs were first imposed across the Valley to prevent backlash from the public after the Parliament scraped J&K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. The restrictions were gradually lifted as the situation improved.

However, authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.

Friday prayers have not been allowed at any of the major mosques or shrines in the valley for the past five weeks now. The efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne any fruit as parents continued to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

Government offices are open but attendance in many offices was thin due to lack of public transport, the officials said, adding offices at district headquarters registered normal attendance.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into custody while mainstream leaders including three former Chief Ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — have also been either detained or placed under house arrest.