State government portal to tackle unemployment crisis in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government launched a job portal on Monday that will bring together employers and applicants in an effort to solve the city’s unemployment crisis, multiple news outlets reported.

The website—jobs.delhi.gov.in— will aim to help the growing number of people who have been left without a job due to the coronavirus pandemic by connecting them to employers whose businesses or jobs have also been affected by the dearth of workers.

Addressing a virtual press briefing the Delhi CM said, “There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work. This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform.”

The portal, named Rozgar Bazaar, will register an applicant’s name, qualification and work experience and will match it with the range of jobs available for that qualification. The applicants will be able to connect with potential employers over call or WhatsApp.

During the press briefing, he also mentioned that the state government’s focus will be on improving the wrecked economy now that the spread of Covid-19 has lessened. Recovery rate in Delhi has gone up to 88 per cent whereas the positivity ratio dropped from about 35 per cent to 5 per cent in the last month.

Only 2,850 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients while 12,500 beds are empty.

613 new Covid-19 cases have been reported till July 27 taking the number of active cases up to 14,847.

India, for the sixth day in a row, recorded more than 45,000 Covid-19 cases with 47,704 new cases, taking the country's tally to over 14.83 lakh cases.