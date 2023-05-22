State units’ pushback keeps Congress away from supporting AAP in ordinance issue

Push back by its state units has prompted Congress from not announcing its opposition to the ordinance clipping wings of Delhi government, at a time the AAP is trying to garner support for its fight against the Modi government on the issue.

While party sources said it would eventually oppose the ordinance and the Bill to replace it in Parliament, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the party has not taken any decision on the issue.

In a tweet that came after reports suggested that Congress would support AAP against the ordinance, he said, "It will consult its state units & other like-minded parties on the same."

He also said that the Congress believes in the Rule of Law and at the same time does not condone "unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party".

The Congress’ assertion came against the backdrop of Delhi and Punjab units remaining adamant at protesting against the AAP, which has eaten up its bastions.

However, sources said the party finds the ordinance against the spirit of federalism and as an issue where there should be unity among the Opposition to corner the ruling BJP, especially in Rajya Sabha where they have a chance to put up a close fight.

The coming together of Congress and other Opposition parties will put pressure on non-NDA regional parties like BJD and YSR Congress with a cumulative of 18 MPs in the Upper House to take a clear stand, as it usually bails out the BJP in contentious situations.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he would lobby with the Opposition leaders to vote against the Bill to replace the ordinance when it comes in Rajya Sabha. He has the future vote on the Bill replacing ordinance as the “semifinal before the 2024 polls,

He already met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of RJD on Sunday while he is scheduled to meet Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Kejriwal would fly to Mumbai on Wednesday to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray followed by a meeting with NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar the next day.

There was speculation about the 31-member Congress, whose support was crucial, whether it would back the AAP.

An analysis of the numbers showed that the BJP, which has 93 MPs, would have the support of 112 MPs, eight less than the majority mark, while the Opposition can cobble up 106 MPs.

However, for both sides the support of BJD and YSR Congress with nine each MPs are crucial. Opposition leaders are banking on these two parties, as they believe that it would be difficult for them to support a Bill meant to squeeze another regional party.

At the same time, they are also not forgetting the occasions when both the parties have come to the rescue of the ruling NDA when it was in trouble in the Upper House.

In recent times, BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met both Mamata and Nitish Kumar but he has refused to commit support to the Opposition grouping. The Opposition has so far not reached out to YSR Congress head and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy so far.