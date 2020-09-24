States can buy testing kits using SDRF funds: MHA

States can buy testing kits, set up oxygen generation units with SDRF funds: MHA

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 24 2020, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 16:52 ist
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test, at Kursoo Rajbagh in Srinagar, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Jammu and Kashmir government administration has started rapid antigen tests area wise to check and prevent the spreading of coronavirus. Credit: PTI Photo

States could utilise the SDRF funds for buying Covid-19 testing kits and setting up oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has modified the list of items on which money could be spent.

During a Covid-19 review meeting with a clutch of states on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the states could utilise 50% of the allocation for State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in a fiscal.

The MHA followed this up with a letter to states informing them that it has modified the list of items for which the SDRF money could be used.

According to the letter by MHA Deputy Secretary M Subramanian, the states could utilise funds on measures for quarantine, sample collection and screening as well as procurement of essential equipment/labs for response to Covid-19.

Under the measures for quarantine, sample collection and screening, there is no addition and the states could utilise SDRF funds for provision for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care for people affected and sheltered in quarantine camps (other than home quarantine) or for cluster containment operations.

The money could also be spent on the cost of consumables for sample collection as well as support for checking screening and contact tracing.

Under procurement of essential equipment/labs for response to Covid-19, the states could utilise the funds for setting up additional testing laboratories within the Government and the cost of consumables and testing kit.

The funds could also be utilised for buying personal protection equipment (PPEs) for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities, thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, oxygen generation and storage plant in hospitals, strengthening ambulance services for transport of patients, setting up containment zones, Covid-19 hospital, Covid-19 care centres and consumables in the government hospitals.

Of this, the modified list has added testing kits, setting up oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, strengthening ambulance services for transport of patients, setting up containment zones, Covid-19 hospital and Covid-19 care centre are additions in the list.

However, Subramanian has made it clear that the total expenditure should not exceed 50% of the annual allocation of the SDRF. The funding percentage between these two components could be interchangeable.

