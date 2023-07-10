Amid rains, Himachal CM urges people to stay indoors

Stay inside homes for next 24 hours, Himachal CM urges people as heavy rains continue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2023, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 10:20 ist
Submerged Panchvaktra Temple in swollen Beas river due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Mandi district, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged people to stay inside their homes for the next 24 hours amid chances of heavy rainfall, reported news agency ANI.

The chief minister also listed three helpline numbers 1100, 1070 and 1077 in case of any emergency. 

Also Read — At least 15 killed, rivers in spate as rains pummel north India

Torrential rains pounded several parts of North India on Sunday with 19 people killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents, while most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, were in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains.

Frightening images of the chaos unleashed by the rains -- vehicles floating like paper boats on inundated roads, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, temples and other structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins -- were shared online by people from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, among other places.

More details are awaited. 

 

